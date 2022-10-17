All-Wales Cancer Community launched at Senedd
Laura Anne Jones MS for South Wales East joined fellow Members of Senedd and people from across Wales to support the official launch of the All-Wales Cancer Community, held at the Senedd on Tuesday 11 October.
The All-Wales Cancer Community, launched by Tenovus Cancer Care, is for anyone who has a cancer story to tell from every community across Wales.
The invaluable experiences of members will be used to inform and support the cancer research community, health and social care partners, and Welsh Government, with the aim of improving outcomes for people affected by cancer.
Real-life experience of any cancer – either individually or through a loved-one – is all that’s needed to join the pioneering platform of people.
Judi Rhys MBE, Chief Executive at Tenovus Cancer Care, said: “We want everyone affected by cancer, anywhere in Wales, to have a voice, and for their voices to be heard.
“This is more important than ever as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. The indications are there are thousands of missed cancer diagnoses, for a variety of reasons. We need to be prepared in Wales for that reality, so that our wonderful NHS and social care staff are ready and that all support services are in place.”
“The All-Wales Cancer Community is intended to be a fully inclusive network of people who will give us a valuable insight into the cancer landscape, evidenced by people who are living - or have lived - with cancer, as well as those who have cared for them or have been bereaved. We are committed to championing their needs, raising awareness of the issues faced, and ultimately improving cancer outcomes.”
Laura Anne Jones MS was pleased to meet the new recruits to the community. She said: “I am delighted to have been able to support Tenovus Cancer Care at this important event.
“A great number of my constituents have been, and will be, affected by cancer and to know there is a community of other people who can come together to support and influence the policy, research and service development landscape in Wales is important.
“I would encourage anyone who wishes to know more or to get involved, to contact Tenvous Cancer Care for more information or to sign up via their website.”
Tenovus Cancer Care’s ‘Sing with Us’ choir from Cardiff North and South – all of whom have been affected by cancer - opened the event with a performance before attendees heard from members of the community.
All-Wales Cancer Community member, Gill Morton, said: “I hope as many people as possible join our new community and take this opportunity to speak openly about their personal experiences as there has never been a more important time to do so.
“Not only will joining the All-Wales Cancer Community mean being part of a movement of people campaigning to help people with cancer live their best lives but it will also help people with experience of cancer to have a voice and be heard. Having recovered from cancer I understand the challenges faced by all those affected, and the extra support needed during such difficult times.”
