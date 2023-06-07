Age Cymru have expressed their delight following the news that the Welsh Government plan to invest up to £30m to deliver more care at home or in the community and reduce the time people spend in hospitals.
Age Cymru chief executive Victoria Lloyd says: “We welcome today’s announcement to invest up to £30 million in community care providing preventative support to people at home and, reducing the number of those being readmitted to hospital because of the lack of community care-based support.
“Today’s announcement should only be seen as the beginning of the significant programme of work needed to develop a fit-for-purpose community care system that will support older people in their communities during times of need. We welcome the Welsh Government emphasis on moving further faster.
“Older people are the main adult users of health and care services, and we hear from too many older people who are delayed in hospital longer than necessary due to lack of appropriate care support available in the community.
“We also hear from others who are released too early from hospital without the correct support and end up being readmitted unnecessarily, causing undue stress to them and their loved ones.
“We hope to see this funding being used to support the reduction of these unnecessary stays and readmissions to hospital and enable people to be effectively supported in their own homes.
“We know that unnecessary hospital stays can lead to poorer outcomes for older people, and that the people we support would prefer to be supported in their own homes so they can live well longer.”