“However, there is no escaping the enormous pressure on the health and social care system currently. Councils have long made the case that we must think differently about health and wellbeing and to strive to prevent people from becoming ill in the first place. By working in partnership at a local level, including social services, GPs and community-based health services, as well as providers in the private and third sectors, we can help to improve our residents’ prospects. It is essential that we take this chance to consider how resources and capacity can be used as efficiently and effectively as possible, and to examine what can be done differently across the system to improve the health and wellbeing of people in communities all over Wales.”