Active 60 programme marks first year of success with awards

This week marks the one-year anniversary of MonLife’s Active 60 programme, which is available for people aged 60 and over to become more physically active through in-person or online classes: including yoga, Pilates, tai-chi and gentle exercise.

Over the last year, MonLife’s Active 60 programme has proved a great success, providing members with not only a fitness programme, but positive mental wellbeing through connecting with others in the community.

Active 60 members will be able to link their physical activity to MonLife’s My Wellness app via smart phones and watches creating a digital eco system where activity can be monitored by attending sessions.

The most active members from each leisure centre will receive acknowledgement and fitness rewards from MonLife.

Abergavenny’s winner, Alex, started coming to the gym as he wanted to gain strength to push his wife’s wheelchair, finding that exercise improved his general well-being too. Chepstow’s winner, Eve, has been consistently attending swimming and fitness sessions, completing over 40 sessions since signing up.

Gordon, Monmouth’s winner, said he is very appreciative and is making great success with membership, donating MonLife’s t-shirts to a local group sending items to Ukraine. Similarly, Caldicot winner, Lynne, was over the moon with her prizes, and has found the team at Caldicot very supportive and helpful, benefiting her health and wellbeing.

The programme offers a variety of different fitness classes suitable for this age group to help encourage enjoyment through sport, as well as being a social space as people can meet others and chat. MonLife will join with other Welsh leisure providers to deliver its 60 Plus Fit4Life initiative, made possible thanks to funding from Sport Wales.

With more than 150 members, MonLife have exciting plans to introduce new sessions for members which includes multi sports, dance, walking sport, walking netball and table tennis. The Sport Development team are looking for alternative exit routes for the programme into local community clubs, such as walking hockey, bowls, touch rugby and park runs, generating a wider variety of activity. This also give these members options to increase social outlets and improve health and well-being. The first eight weeks of membership is free for members, being funded by Sport, and £16.50 p/m afterwards.