This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 8°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will increase slightly to a more comfortable 11°C.
Again, there's no need to worry about any rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with temperatures around 8°C.
However, there will be scattered showers, so don't forget your raincoat.
In the afternoon, temperatures will rise to 10°C, but the rain will intensify.
So, ensure you're prepared for a wet afternoon.
As for the general trend over the next few days, expect consistent temperatures around 9°C.
There will be some scattered showers, so keep that in mind when planning your outings.
