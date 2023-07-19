ABERGAVENNY local, Sarah Griffiths, has been recognised for her work ‘Abergavenny People’s First ’ with a prestigious award.
Abergavenny People’s First is a part of the organisation “All Wales People First” that presents a united voice for self-advocacy groups and people with learning disabilities.
It is unique to Wales in that it is the only national member-led organisation that represents the voice of men and women with a learning disability.
Sarah Griffiths originally joined Abergavenny People’s First sixteen years ago when it was still operating in a green hut, where Greenfingers was originally located.
Looking back, Sarah admitted that she was “shy as anything” but was influenced by the members around her, who displayed determination and “fight” in what they believed in. Over the years Sarah adopted this attitude, which led to her election as a representative for the National Council and Chair of Abergavenny People’s First.
Much like Sarah herself, the organisation has grown and adapted. Nowadays. the group has become known as “Monmouthshire Peoples First”, to include members who come from across the county.
The primary aims of Monmouthshire People’s First is to fight for people with learning disabilities and those who do not have confidence.
The group often have guest speakers such as the police and talks about subjects like the MCC budget, bus passes, transport. In addition to the formal meetings, the group also have socials to integrate themselves further into the community.
Sarah’s dedication to the organisation transpired with her receiving a well-deserved LDMirrorAwards Review Award, for Outstanding Contributions to Self-Advocacy.
“This award came about when I was suppose to go to Adfest which is part of the National Council in Cardiff.”
Sarah recalled, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t go, but I don’t know but for some reason, reading between the lines, they kept saying please go. I had this for most of the day, they kept saying, please in a lovely way. I had an incline, but I didn’t let on.
“Until I said to my cousin, at the time, I have a feeling, I am going to get an award. I could feel it in my stomach.”
The moment Sarah found out she had one the accolade, is something she will never forget. “When I heard, after the phone call. I screamed in excitement” Sarah said “I couldn’t scream to much, as I would lose my voice. I was very excited, when I had it. I couldn’t scream too much my voice will go.”
Looking to the future, Sarah only hopes that the group can grow: “My hopes is to get more members, so if you like to join, please inbox me and I will send you to the right person, the facilitator.”