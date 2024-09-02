This morning in Abergavenny, there will be moderate rain with a morning temperature of 19°C.
In the afternoon, the rain will continue, and the maximum temperature will reach 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will cool slightly to 17°C with moderate rain still present.
By the afternoon, the sky will clear up, and it will be sunny with a temperature of 19°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will shift from a rainy morning to a sunny afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 19°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of moderate rain with temperatures fluctuating around 18°C.
The minimum temperature will be around 10°C, and the maximum will reach up to 20°C.
This article was automatically generated