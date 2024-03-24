This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a cool 7°C with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain at a steady 7°C.
Again, there will be no precipitation.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 6°C.
There will be moderate rain, so don't forget your umbrella.
By the afternoon, the temperature will hold at 6°C.
The rain will continue, albeit slightly less than in the morning.
For the rest of the week, we can anticipate temperatures fluctuating between 5°C and 6°C.
Scattered showers will persist throughout the week.
So, keep your raincoat handy and stay warm!
This article was automatically generated