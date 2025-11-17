Abergavenny gained a new councillor last week, when one seat was contested in the town’s Park ward following the court case of a former councillor.
Cllr Richard Griffiths, the Conservative candidate, won the election by just 67 votes on Thursday November 13 and pledged to make positive changes for the residents of the area.
“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who came out and voted in the Park ward Town Council election here in Abergavenny,” he said.
“Your support means more to me than I can put into words. I am truly honoured to have the opportunity to represent our community. I will do my very best to look after the people and families of our ward, to listen, to act and to work hard on the issues that matter most to you.”
Cllr Griffiths stood against Plaid Cymru’s Kieran Gething, a former professional boxer who continues to pursue politics following his career.
“I’d also like to acknowledge my opponent in this election, Kieran Gething,” the newly elected councillor continued.
“Standing for local office takes commitment, time and genuine care for our community and I appreciate the energy he brought to the campaign. Healthy democratic competition makes our town stronger, and I look forward to working constructively with anyone who shares the goal of improving life for the people of Park Ward.”
“I’m delighted to welcome Richard Griffiths to our team of hardworking local Conservative councillors,” he said.
“Having lived in Abergavenny all his life, Richard is passionate about improving the town for everyone and I know how much this new role means to him.”
“Richard ran a positive campaign, not about party politics, but about how we can work to make Abergavenny a better place to live by defending local health services at Nevill Hall, supporting town centre businesses and addressing those frustrating daily issues like potholes, blocked drains and parking issues.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.