THE Monmouth History Society is hosting a talk entitled Pillboxes in Monmouthshire: Legacy of War in the Monmouth Priory at 7pm this Friday (November 21).
One surviving pill box from World War II overlooks the Lidl junction in Monmouth’s May Hill, guarding the Wye Bridge crossing, while another guards the B4521 crossing over the River Gavenny near Abergavenny.
The timely talk just after Remembrance Day will be given by Monmouth Regimental Museum volunteer curator Dr PJ Shaw, who has a particular interest in the subject in addition to her in-depth knowledge of the Classics.
In 1940, the threat of invasion by the Germans was very real and the country embarked on a huge military construction programme.
Thousands of pillboxes and other obstacles were erected to defend against attacks by invading forces from the sea and sky.
Many were dismantled after the war, but a good number remain, including in Monmouthshire, which provide a fascinating reminder of how tangible the threat to our country was in the not too distant past.
Dr Shaw will reveal the story behind the different types of pillboxes and the thinking behind their placement across our county, as well as giving insights into some other, more radical defensive plans.
The event is part of the Society’s 2025/26 winter programme of talks, which take place every month on Fridays at 7pm in the Monmouth Priory, and is open to the public (entrance £5).
Members of the Society enjoy a series of activities for their subscription (£10 annually) including talks throughout the winter, a summer outing, summer party and a guided town walk.
The December meeting will take place in the Monmouth Priory ( Priory Street NP25 3NX) at 7pm on Friday, December 12, at which members will give short talks of historical interest, followed by a Christmas party.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.