Senedd Members have been calling on the Welsh Government to offer more support for people and businesses affected by flooding Monmouthshire over the weekend.
Plaid Cymru representatives for South Wales East have sent their sympathies to all those hit by the flooding over the weekend and have called for the Welsh Government and other public bodies to support people affected by flooding in Monmouthshire and elsewhere across the region.
Plaid Cymru Climate Change spokesperson, Deputy Senedd Leader, South Wales East MS Delyth Jewell said, “First of all, I would like to thank those public servants who have helped those dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.”
“I send my sympathies to all those affected. I have tabled a topical question to the Welsh Government about the support that is available to those affected by the floods”
“It must be very distressing for people to see their homes and businesses water damaged.”
Other areas of Monmouthshire, such as Skenfrith, flooded for the fifth time in as many years and warnings around climate action are being made once again.
"These types of extreme weather events are becoming more and more frequent because of climate change, and we must ensure that our communities get the support they need. It must be a devastating time for those affected," Ms Jewell continued.
Shadow Transport spokesperson, South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths, who is expecting a briefing from the Welsh Government later today added:
“I would like to thank the office of the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies for the offer of a briefing about the latest situation across the region.
“I would like to send my sympathy to those hit by this latest incidence of flooding. On their behalf I am seeking answers about how this could happen and how we can mitigate the impact of flooding in the future.”
