As the new working week gets underway in Abergavenny, the cleanup from the flooding caused by Storm Claudia enters a third day.
Evidence that much of Frogmore Street was still under water just 24 hours ago is there for all to see, but in the calm after the storm some of the businesses here have been able to reopen with others waiting to welcome the good folk of the town back in the coming days.
Roads have reopened around the town as traffic flows through areas where a different mode of transport would previously have been more appropriate and most of Aber has been put back to work in one way or another.
Disruption is still expected, with all rail services between Newport and Hereford still cancelled, with services north of Hereford resuming in some capacity.
Transport for Wales says it has still been unable to source sufficient replacement road transport and cannot guarantee customers will be able to reach their destination. With many trains not in their normal scheduled locations due to the disruption. Passengers with tickets dated November 14, 15. 16 and 17 can travel at no extra cost on Tuesday November 18.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.