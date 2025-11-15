AFTER the flood comes the clear-up!
And these two Aber youngsters showed us all how it’s done by grabbing a bucket and getting stuck in.
While many of us were looking at pictures and videos of the flooding caused by Storm Claudia on social media and shaking our heads in disbelief, Michael and Alex were on the front line and lending a hand where it was needed most.
Abergavenny’s Frogmore Street was hit hard by last night’s downpour, and things were looking pretty grim this morning.
Upon seeing that a part of the town they love was submerged, the two lads decided they wanted to help anyway they could.
When they arrived on the scene, the fire brigade was still waiting for a pump to help clear the water, and so Michael and Alex decided to get things moving with a bucket, some elbow grease, and a ‘let’s get this sorted’ mentality.
When the Chronicle turned up at midday, the boys had already been there for two hours, emptying bucket after bucket of floodwater down the drain.
They explained they would “keep at it” until the job was done or the pump arrived and the professionals could take over.
Well done lads! You’re a credit to the community!
