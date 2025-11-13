The awards, hosted by the Welsh Local Government Association, were held to mark a decade of the Food and Fun School Holiday Enrichment Programme, celebrating the outstanding contributions of individuals, organisations, and partnerships in supporting children and families across Wales during the summer holidays.
Further recognition went to Amanda Davies, site lead for Thornwell Primary School in Chepstow, who was named runner-up for the Outstanding Contribution Award.
Amanda, who began as a holiday site assistant, has been a passionate advocate for the Food and Fun programme since its inception. Her commitment and expertise have made a significant impact on the community.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “I was absolutely delighted to attend and to see our amazing MonLife team recognised at the WLGA Food and Fun 10 year Celebratory Awards in Cardiff, winning the Sports Coach Award for their fantastic work encouraging children and young people to get active and enjoy sport.
“I am also so proud of Amanda Davies, who leads Thornwell School’s Food and Fun programme in Chepstow and was named runner-up for the Outstanding Contribution Award. Amanda’s passion and commitment to the food and Fun scheme shines through in everything she does, she’s a true champion for the positive difference it makes to our young people and their families.”
