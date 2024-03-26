This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with a temperature of 5°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 6°C.
The scattered showers will continue, so it might be a good idea to keep that umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 5°C.
However, the conditions will change with a mix of sun and scattered showers predicted.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 6°C.
But, be prepared for a change as the scattered showers are expected to turn into heavier precipitation.
For the rest of the week, the general trend shows a consistent temperature range of 4°C to 6°C.
Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout the week.
So, keep your umbrella close by and dress for cooler temperatures.
This article was automatically generated