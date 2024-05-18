This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a warm start to the day with temperatures around 15°C.
There is no chance of rain and the skies will be clear.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 16°C.
However, scattered showers are expected, so don't forget your umbrella.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 13°C.
The skies will be cloudy with sunny spells but there will be no rain.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 17°C.
The skies will remain the same, cloudy with sunny spells and no rain is expected.
For the rest of the week, we can expect a steady temperature of 13°C.
There will be some scattered showers but also plenty of sunny spells.
So, a mixed bag for Abergavenny over the next few days.
Keep an eye on the forecast and plan your days accordingly.
