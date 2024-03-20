This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with a temperature of 10°C.
There will be some rain, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 12°C.
The rain will clear up and it will be a sunny afternoon.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler with a temperature of 9°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 12°C.
The sky will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells.
As for the rest of the week, the temperature will range between 3°C and 6°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout the week.
The average temperature will be around 6°C.
So, keep your rain gear handy and stay warm.
This article was automatically generated