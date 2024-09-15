This morning in Abergavenny, the skies will be cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will start at 17°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain cool with the skies turning to full cloud cover, and the maximum temperature will reach 16°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be sunnier compared to today, with temperatures beginning at 18°C.
The afternoon will continue to be sunny, offering a slightly warmer day with a high of 19°C.
Overall, tomorrow will present a clear and sunny day, with temperatures ranging from 18°C in the morning to 19°C in the afternoon.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will vary, starting at 10°C in the early hours and reaching up to 23°C during the day.
