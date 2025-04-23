Catholics in Abergavenny will be honouring the life of the late Pope Francis this week, following his death on Easter Monday at the age of 88.
A book of condolence has been opened at Our Lady and St Michael, with the church open between 10am and 4pm every day this week.
There will also be a requiem mass to celebrate the Pope’s life this Friday, April 25th at 6pm with rosary at 5.30pm.
The Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, Mark O’Toole, released a message earlier this week giving thanks for Pope Francis’ life.
“I give thanks to God for having witnessed such an exceptional Shepered of the church,” he said.
“Pope Francis has always challenged me to be a better, more faithful disciple of Jesus Christ.”
“We now entrust him to the merciful hands of the Lord whom he has served so faithfully and generously. We accompany him with our prayers on this final journey he makes to the home of the Father.”
The service will also be livestreamed via the parish website, for those who are unable to attend in person. It starts at 6pm on olsm-abergavenny.co.uk.
Father Matthew Carney OSB, who is the Parish Priest, is inviting the community to celebrate the life of Pope Francis this Friday.
“Everyone is welcome, regardless of their faith or other cultural beliefs,” he said.
“During this Holy Jubilee Year, which only happens once every twenty five years, we will be honouring Pope Francis’ legacy by not only renewing our faith and connection with God, but renewing our hope for the future.”
The late Pope announced the theme for this Jubilee year would be Pilgrims of Hope when he declared the start of the year in January.
Fr Matthew said, “We saw him as the Pope of hope, and that is how he will be remembered.”