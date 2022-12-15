The Aldi store on Monmouth Road in Abergavenny reopened this morning at 8am, following a significant refurbishment and extension.
Abergavenny shoppers can now benefit from a larger retail space of 1,240 sqm, offering an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience, with a large range of award-winning British products at unbeatable prices to choose from.
The new format has been created to make shopping even easier for Abergavenny customers, with the store now having more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.
Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.
Abergavenny customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.
During reopening week, the store will be offering a range of clothing, including adults’ walking boots for £19.99, men’s padded slippers or ladies’ fur sliders for £6.99 and winter gloves for £6.99.
The store will be run by Store Manager Andy Bryon, along with a team of 31 colleagues from the local community. Applications and more information on all vacancies can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.
On it's reopening, Store Manager Andy Bryon said, “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying the local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new look store will make shopping at Aldi Abergavenny that bit easier and more comfortable.”
The store, located on Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5HF, is open:
Monday – Saturday: 08:00 – 22:00
Sunday: 10:00 – 16:00