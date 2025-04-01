A writing festival will be taking over Abergavenny over the weekend, with award-winning writers joining forces with the community to showcase local talent and the power that writing can have to promote creativity and self-expression.
Since 2016, the Abergavenny Writing Festival has brought writing workshops, talks, discussions and performances by writers of all genres from across the country. The organisers are particularly keen to stress the benefits of writing for mental health and wellbeing.
This year, the writers taking part include: Meleri Wyn James, Gary Raymond, Jack Strange, Helen Comerford, Bethany Handley and Bob Walton.
Also coming to town this weekend will be the National Poet of Wales, Hannan Issa and the Children’s Laureate for Wales, Alex Wharton.
Events will be held at venues across the town, including the Melville Centre for the Arts and the Kings Arms Hotel across both days, with fringe events taking place at Tudor Street Day Centre.
The Tudor Street events will be held in support of The Gathering Community Charity, which moved into the building earlier this year following months of campaigning against the demolition of the building.
The charity told said it was thrilled to have picked up the role as a host of the festival and be a hub for creativity.
“The Gathering Community are delighted to be holding a Fringe event at Tudor Street Centre,” it said.
“Join us for some amazing talks and workshops from local authors including John Alex Taylor, Colin R Parsons, Julie Pike, Chris Meredith, Kathy Biggs, Stephanie Burgis and many more.”
“All proceeds raised from ticket sales will go to The Gathering Community Charity, which will help to provide wellbeing activities and social interaction for the community as well as maintenance for the Tudor Street building.”
Author signings will also be taking place at the venue after each event, which will take place inside the pop-up book shop.
There are opportunities for different communities to come together to celebrate themselves through literature as well, with an LGBTQ+ workshop taking place and a Welsh language event.
The festival also aims to boost the opportunities for authors to connect with one another and encourage greater interaction within the industry. There will be an open meeting for the Society of Authors, the UK’s Trade Union for all types of writers, at the Kings Arms on Friday, April 4, at 12:30pm.
Founder, Lucie Parkin, told the Chronicle the festival is open to everyone.
“The Abergavenny Writing Festival is all about giving everyone a way to get involved, to write and express themselves,” she said.
“The events we put on are aimed at all experience levels interest and age groups.”
“We are able to keep ticket prices low, thanks to the support of the Arts Council of Wales, Abergavenny Town Council, Christie Residential, the Kings Arms and Abergavenny Rotary Club.”
‘It’s a brilliant opportunity to try something completely different, meet new people and come away feeling inspired.”
All events are listed on abergavennywritingfestival.com with varying ticket prices with booking in advance recommended.