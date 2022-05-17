Abergavenny Women’s Institute hold first meeting

The newly formed Abergavenny WI celebrated their first meeting with the cutting of this beautiful cake ( Pic from Abergavenny WI )

The womans institute in Abergavenny has now reformed and our first meeting was on Tuesday May 3 where new members cut a cake and welcomed every one.

The meetings are in the Methodist Church in Abergavenny on the first Tuesday every month where there are speakers about different things.

Any lady is welcome to come in and see what we do and we will always guarantee a warm welcome.