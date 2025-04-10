AN Abergavenny woman has been fined for possessing an unregistered XL Bully dog – but has been allowed to keep it providing she adheres to a number of conditions.
Charlotte Mills, 37 of St David’s Road was warned by a district judge that if she breached any of the five conditions, the dog, known as Launa, would be put down.
Newport Magistrates Court heard that at an early hearing and following an assessment made by a specialist police dog expert confirming that the animal was an XL Bully because of its temperament, Mills had pleaded guilty to possessing the dangerous dog.
Prosecutor Catherine Markowski explained that the police had entered Mill’s property in Abergavenny in connection with unrelated matters and added: “While the officers were in attendance, they noticed what they believed to be a prohibited dog. Mills admitted that she was the owner of the dog.
“Enquires were made, which confirmed that the dog had not been registered with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Mills declined to answer any further questions put to her by the police.”
Samatha Day, defending, explained that Mills took possession of the dog when her partner passed away and added: “Because of the way the dog looked, she wasn’t sure if it was a full XL Bully dog, believing it to be a cross breed.
“Because of this she wasn’t sure if it was a dangerous dog or not, or if it required an exemption certificate or not.
“Mills admitted in her subsequent police interview that there was some confusion on her behalf over the dog’s status and she wasn’t sure if her partner had registered the dog. At this stage she was convinced that the dog was a part-bred XL Bully.
“However, once she was in possession of the expert’s report on her dog, she accepted its findings and pleaded guilty to the offence.”
District Judge Sophie Toms interjected and said: “I’ve looked at the photographs of the dog and it’s not immediately obvious the dog is an XL Bully. Normally you can immediately tell the dog is of this breed, but not in this instance. It's not 100 per cent obvious.
“However, Mills should have done more to find out the dog’s breed before the police became involved.”
Ms Markowski told the court that the police were seeking a contingent destruction order.
Ms Day said that her client had already saved £600 towards the costs of complying with the conditions of the contingent destruction order and was aware that it was going to be a costly process.
“She is keen to take ownership as soon as possible,” she concluded.
In sentencing Mills, Judge Toms said that she will be subject to an order which requires her to keep the dog on a lead in public at all times and for it to be fitted with a muzzle. She was also ordered to get Launa microchipped, neutered and registered with DEFRA.
She was fined Mills £80 for the offence of possessing the dangerous dog and ordered to pay prosecution costs £85 and a mandatory surcharge of £32.