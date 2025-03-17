A 27-year-old Abergavenny woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and violent disorder following an incident in Cross Street.
Police were called to Cross Street, Abergavenny on Saturday (March 15) evening after receiving reports of assault.
A police spokesperson told the Chronicle, “Officers attended Cross Street alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service; a man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 27-year-old woman from Abergavenny has since been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault (grievous bodily harm with intent), actual bodily harm (ABH), and violent disorder. She has been released on conditional bail.”
If you have any information that could help, please contact us via our website, 101, or direct message us on social media quoting 2500082866.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.