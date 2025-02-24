This morning in Abergavenny, there will be moderate rain nearby with a temperature of 11°C.
In the afternoon, it will become sunny with the temperature holding steady at 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, becoming cooler than today with a morning temperature of 9°C.
By the afternoon, there will be moderate rain nearby, with the temperature remaining at 9°C.
Overall, tomorrow will experience a mix of sunny spells and moderate rain, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 9°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a mix of clear skies and sunny conditions.
Temperatures will fluctuate between 1°C and 9°C.
This article was automatically generated