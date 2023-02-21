After nine years of running the Facebook page ‘Abergavenny Voice’ Craig Titchener has stood down from his role as admin.
Originally called ‘Yes to McDonalds’ the group was started by Craig and one of his work colleagues after finding out a planning application to open a branch of the fast food restaurant in Abergavenny had been submitted.
A ‘No to McDonalds in Abergavenny’ group had already been started and so the ‘Yes’ group was started in the hopes that the application would be approved.
Once McDonalds in Llanfoist had opened it’s doors in 2016 the group had 2000 members and transitioned into ‘Abergavenny Voice.’
Craig said: “Over the years, through the growth of the group, I have met some amazing people which I think if it wasn’t for Abergavenny Voice, our paths wouldn’t have crossed.
“From local tradesmen and local business owners to councillors and even the Mayor!
“I’ve met amazing volunteers and charity workers the have restored my faith at times in human kindness.
Running the group hasn’t always been easy. Craig states there were times where it was “character building” and others when being admin of Abergavenny voice was “mentally diminishing.”
He added: “It can be a cruel, opinionated as well as very upsetting.”
The group, now with almost 30,000 members, has been passed over to Hannah and Pete Hill.
He said: “It wasn’t an easy decision but I decided to step away from Abergavenny Voice and put it into the hands of Hannah and Pete.
“I needed to focus on myself and focus on my own well being.
“I’ve been a part of creating an amazing Facebook group, iv’e made some friends along the way but more importantly, I feel I’ve helped to make a difference.”
Before saying his farewell, Craig states the importance of thinking before you put a post on social media.
“Social media is full of people that we don’t know, think before you type.
“No matter what fronts we put on on Facebook, we don’t always know what the person is going through behind the keyboard.
“Be kind, it’s really that simple.”