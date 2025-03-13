Work on the new footbridge at Abergavenny train station is nearing completion.
MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, met recently with representatives of Network Rail and Transport for Wales to see the new footbridge being installed.
Work has seen a new, accessible bridge installed by Network Rail and its contractor, Centregreat.
It is expected that work will be finished in April, before the bridge is opened in May.
Mr Fox, who is the Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport and Rural Affairs has thanked those involved.
“I am very grateful to Network Rail and Transport for Wales for hosting me in Abergavenny,” he said.
“I know how much this bridge has been talked about and requested for years, so it is great to see it nearing completion. A special mention must be given to Pen-Y-Fal County Councillor, Maureen Powell, who has been one of the most vocal in securing this project.
“This new bridge, which is a unique structure in the UK, will go a long way in improving passenger accessibility for all passengers using the station. Passengers will now have step-free access between the two platforms for the first time.”
Rhys Jehu, Station Manager at Transport for Wales, explained that Abergavenny is a key station on the network, connecting to Cardiff and Newport, as well as providing services towards North Wales, Hereford, and Manchester.
“As part of TfW’s £800m investment in brand new rolling stock, passengers using Abergavenny station now have much improved rail connectivity and accessibility, along with a vastly improved onboard customer experience on a fleet of brand new trains,” he said.
The new bridge features a covered walkway over the tracks, with a striking design at the top of the lift shaft. It replaces the level crossing, which raised concerns about health and safety and accessibility for wheelchair users.