Abergavenny Town Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Councillor Chris Holland as the new mayor and Councillor Bryony Nicholson as the new deputy mayor for the upcoming term. The appointments were made official at the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, May 8.
Cllr Chris Holland, has served as a dedicated community councillor for over 37 years; representing Llanwernarth Citra Ward over a long period. Beyond this, he is an advocate for Sight Light Awareness, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing accessibility in the town.
Last year, The Chronicle followed Cllr Holland during his trip to Valencia, where he represented Wales in international hockey playing in the over 75s team; marking the twenty-ninth time he has played for his country.
Now Cllr Holland is looking forward to his next adventure as the town mayor, representing the town in which he has been a life long resident.
He expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to serve as Mayor of Abergavenny, stating, "I am truly honoured to be appointed as the Mayor of Abergavenny. Having been born and raised in this town, this appointment is the culmination of my lifelong commitment to serving the community.
“I look forward to working closely with my fellow councillors and community members to address the challenges and opportunities facing our town."
Further to this, Cllr Bryony Nicholson, the newly appointed deputy mayor, also shared her enthusiasm for the role.
She added: "It is a privilege to serve as the Deputy Mayor of Abergavenny. I am committed to supporting Councillor Holland and the town council in their efforts to enhance the quality of life for all residents and visitors. Together, we will continue to promote community engagement, sustainability, and inclusivity in our town."
The appointments of Councillors Holland and Nicholson mark a significant milestone for Abergavenny Town Council. As they assume their new roles, they bring with them a wealth of experience, dedication, and passion for serving the community.
For more information about the Abergavenny Town Council and its leadership, please visit: https://abergavennytowncouncil.gov.uk