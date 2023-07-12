ABERGAVENNY Town Council delivered a cake to Nevill Hall Hospital on July 5, in recognition of the NHS celebrating its 75th anniversary. The chocolate cake was donated by the ‘wonderful afternoon tea ladies’ from The Angel Hotel.
Cllr Ben Callard, the Deputy Mayor, his wife, Dr Stacey Harris, and Cllr Bryony Nicholson, were on hand to deliver the cake to staff on Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesperson from the Council described the moment they were greeted as “humbling”, as a wealth of members from across the wards congregated in reception to meet them.
Those unable to join the celebrations, were treated to an assortment of cupcakes, doughnuts and cookies which were then distributed around various wards.
Cllr Ben Callard said: “The NHS is rightly considered a national treasure. We all know someone who has received care from, and has worked for the NHS. I was honoured to be asked to provide this donation from the generous business community in Abergavenny to wish them a happy 75th anniversary”.