Abergavenny Mayor Cllr Anne Wilde hosted a coffee morning on Thursday, January 25 to celebrate St Dwynwen’s day in the Market Hall.
St Dwynwen is the Welsh Saint of love and for many across the country, St Dynwen’s Day is regarded as Wales’s equivalent of Valentines Day.
In light of this, visitors were invited to fill out messages of love and thanks which, were displayed on the Heartfelt Thanks Banner.
As well as this, the events also had some wonderful cakes made by volunteer bakers, donated to help towards the fundraising activities.
Donations were invited for the mayor’s three charities, all of whom were represented there.
Abergavenny Community Enterprise, which cares in practical ways for its community; Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary, which helps refugees to settle in Abergavenny, tackling obstacles to get into work, and finally, Andy’s Man Club, which strives to offer a safe space for men to come together to talk about their challenges.
A spokesperson from Abergavenny Town Council said: “It was encouraging to see connections made by visitors with the charities and with each other. One example was a community policeman who realised he could point men with problems he comes across in his work to Andy’s Man Club.”
The event raised over £240, but more importantly raised awareness of the charities.
Cllr Wilde was further delighted to welcome Gwent Police to the event as part of their Neighbourhood Policing Week.