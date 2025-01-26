This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with scattered showers and a morning temperature of 6°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cool with light rain and the maximum temperature will reach 7°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience cooler conditions compared to today, with scattered showers and a morning temperature of 5°C.
The afternoon will continue to be cool with scattered showers. The weather for the day will be generally cooler with scattered showers throughout. The temperature will range from a minimum of 5°C to a maximum of 6°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend in Abergavenny will feature moderate rain with temperatures ranging from 2°C to 7°C.
This article was automatically generated