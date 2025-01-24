WITH just minutes to go before the keenly awaited final of this year’s Traitors fake Abergavonian Charlotte has gone from being odds on favourite to win to being the most likely player to be banished from the castle for ever.
While secretly admitting in the opening episode that her Welsh accent was a ruse to get her fellow players to trust her, Faithful turned Traitor Charlotte told those gathered in the castle that her home town was Abergavenny….later confessing that she had no connection with the town.
With ‘Seer’ 'Seer' Francesca set to find out Charlotte's true identity as tonight’s show opens she has drifted massively in the winner's market, to 5/1 according to Gambling.com. Jake is now the 4/6 favourite to win, ahead of Leanne (Evens) and Francesca (11/8). As the final bells tolls the pendulum has swum and the Faithfuls are the 1/5 to emerge victorious on this year's series.
Last night’s drama saw Freddie's vote for his fellow Traitor on his way out of the castle making it difficult for Charlotte to argue convincingly against Francesca's inevitable accusations - so she is the 1/2 favourite to be banished next.
Francesca (13/8) is next in the banishment market, as although improbable, it's not impossible that Charlotte manages to turn the suspicion around on her.
When it comes to how many contestants will be left at the end of the show, three is the 8/11 favourite. After Jake's comment about how he wouldn't trust being stood with Alexander when the dust settles wasn't challenged by his fellow contestants, the most plausible scenario is that Charlotte and Alexander are banished, before everyone who remains decides to end the game. But who knows what other twists this season has in store.
Revealing the secrets of her success Charlotte admitted she never expected to get this far in the show - ‘never...literally never’!
“In my view The Traitors is such a difficult game to win and so, to even have been able to play, has been incredible. To make the final is unbelievable and really unexpected!
“I don't think you can go into The Traitors ever thinking you're going to win. That's why, whenever anyone has asked me, 'what would you do with the prize money?' it was hard to even imagine. It's nice to speculate, just like you might speculate what you would do if you won the lottery or something. But it's not something you ever expect to happen. There are so many forces in play. I think it's part luck, part skill, part randomness - part ruthlessness?!
“The best moment of my experience was definitely being recruited as a Traitor because it allowed me to see the game from the other side to a Faithful. Being a Traitor was something I really wanted coming into the game.
“Coming into the show I was excited to meet lots of different people and get the chance to play this incredible game that I'd seen on TV. It's not even enough to describe it as a life size, immersive game. It really is all-consuming - your life in the castle becomes the game. I'd say it's hard to fully understand on the outside that truly you live and breathe the game, and that's why the emotions are so real,” she said