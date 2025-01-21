THE tranquil Black Mountains village of Longtown came alive as more than 60 mountain rescuers took part in the inaugural South Wales Search and Rescue Association (SWSARA) Foundation Course.
This landmark event, hosted by the Longtown Mountain Rescue Team based in Abergavenny, marked a major milestone in the development and integration of early-career mountain rescuers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to handle the unique challenges of search and rescue in the region.
SWSARA comprises five-member teams: Longtown, Central Beacons, Brecon, Western Beacons, and SARDA South Wales.
Together, they provide vital support across a vast area, spanning from South Wales up to mid and west-Wales, reaching the North Wales Police border near Machynlleth and Welshpool.
The teams work tirelessly to respond to emergencies, often in remote and difficult-to-access terrain, saving lives and providing support in times of crisis.
The foundation course was designed to give newer team members hands-on training in key areas of mountain rescue.
Over the course of the weekend, participants explored topics such as water rescue operations, search techniques, and the use of advanced technologies in rescue scenarios.
They also gained insight into the complexities of cave rescue (thanks to the support of colleagues in the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team), strategies for de-escalating situations involving people in crisis, and techniques for carrying out complex extractions in mountainous terrain.
Another focus of the weekend was the invaluable contribution of search dogs, with demonstrations and discussions highlighting their role in locating missing persons quickly and efficiently.
The integration of drones in search and rescue was also a significant area of learning, showcasing how this cutting-edge technology is helping to improve outcomes in challenging conditions.
The event benefited from the support of experienced trainers from the Peak District, where this course has been successfully running for many years.
Their guidance and expertise were instrumental in ensuring the success of the first South Wales-based course. The event also offered a platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the teams, further strengthening the bonds within the Mountain Rescue family.
Course Director Daniel Mazhindu commented:"This course represents a significant step forward in our mission to prepare and support the next generation of rescuers. The skills and camaraderie displayed over the weekend highlight the incredible dedication of our teams, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of those in need across South Wales."
The success of this event underscored SWSARA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing rescue capabilities across the region, said a spokesperson.
As the association continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its mission to protect and serve the communities of South Wales in times of need.