THE Corn Exchange continues its lead in the Abergavenny and District Quiz League with a 65-44 victory over Longtown B.
The Crickhowell Road pub maintained a five-point gap at the top, despite wins for second placed Llanover A and Longtown A.
The latest Sunday (January 19) results saw Longtown A pick up a 55-37 win away to the Goose and Cuckoo, whereas Llanover A defeated Hen and Chicks B at home 61-42.
Elsewhere, bottom of the table Hen and Chicks A picked up its first win of the season with a 54-42 win over Longtown B. much to the delight of the Flannel Street regulars.
Hunters Moon watched on as this week’s bye, however it sits in fourth place, tied on points with Longtown A and Llanover A respectively.
This Sunday (January 26), the league leaders have the bye, while Longtown B take on Llanover A, Llanover B hosts Hen and Chicks A, Longtown A travel to Hen and Chicks B, and Hunters Moon faces the Goose and Cuckoo.