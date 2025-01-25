This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a cool temperature of 6°C.
There is no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, it remains sunny with the temperature holding steady at 6°C.
There is still no chance of rain, maintaining clear skies throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to scattered showers nearby with a cool temperature of 6°C, contrasting today's sunny start.
The chance of rain will persist into the afternoon, with the temperature slightly rising to 7°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and wetter, with a minimum temperature of 6°C and a maximum of 7°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience moderate rain, maintaining a consistent temperature of 7°C.
The general trend indicates cool and wet conditions, with scattered showers continuing to affect the area.
