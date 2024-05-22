ABERGAVENNY is gearing up to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a day of events at the town’s historic market hall.
The day kicks off at 8am with the nation-wide D-Day Proclamation which will be live streamed on social media and will continue at 11am with the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial on Frogmore Street.
The evening’s activities, which will culminate with Abergavenny joining in with the national celebrations, start at 5pm with a presentation by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and interviews with veterans at Abergavenny Library.
Centrepiece of the celebrations will be the evening performances by local theatre and music groups and which begin at 6pm with a concert of jazz classics by newly formed band BMJazzKatz.
From 7.30pm local amateur companies take centre stage as A4B leads an evening of wartime music, poetry and drama which will include a community sing-a-long led by Abergavenny Borough Band.
The day of commemorations comes to an emotional climax with the lighting of of the Town Hall’s iconic clock tower and a moving performance of the national D-Day tribute.
Street food vendors from the Monmouthshire Markets will be on hand during the evening, with the market hall laid out with tables and chairs so people can enjoy the lively entertainment. Audience members are encouraged to wear wartime costumes - although this isn’t essential.
The day’s events are promoted by Abergavenny Town Council, MonLife, Monmouthshire County Council, A4B, the Borough Theatre, The Abergavenny Chronicle, Black Mountains Jazz and the Royal British Legion.