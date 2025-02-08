This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with light snow falling. The morning temperature is around 2°C.
In the afternoon, the cool conditions will continue with fog enveloping the area. The maximum temperature will remain steady at 2°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to being overcast, slightly warmer than today with a morning temperature of 3°C.
By the afternoon, light rain is expected, marking a wetter phase with the temperature rising to 6°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 6°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a mix of moderate snow and light snow showers in the mornings, with temperatures generally around 2°C to 3°C.
Afternoons will see a continuation of snowy conditions, occasionally shifting to cloudy skies with scattered showers.
Temperatures will slightly increase, ranging from 3°C to 4°C, indicating a gradual warming trend.
