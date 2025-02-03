Works by late Abergavenny artist Sarah Snazell will be among those on show in a new exhibtion in Brecon this month. Over the last quarter century the Brecknock Art Trust has supported the remarkable expansion of the regional art collection at the museum and art gallery in Brecon.
Now indisputably a collection of Welsh national significance it has, since 2019, been in the care of the town's refurbished y Gaer Museum, Art Gallery and Library. This unmissable exhibition of over a hundred artworks curated by David Moore is drawn from this collection and opens on 1 February.
Astonishingly this is only half of the total number of works supported by the Trust but still takes over in two galleries in the museum