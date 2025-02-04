The next meeting will be 8pm, Tuesday, February 11, at The Hen and Chickens, Abergavenny.
A spokesperson said: “Monthly meetings will continue on the second Tuesday of every month, starting at 8pm. Purely Acoustic.Traditional and Contemporary. Everyone is welcome. You don’t have to be a player, just come along and join in the fun and be entertained by a wide choice of music and verse, performed by excellent strummers, fiddlers, pickers, pluckers and poets!”
Anybody interested can find out more information on the meetings by contacting Graham on 01873852108.