This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cool with blowing snow and a temperature of 3°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain unchanged with continued blowing snow and temperatures steady at 3°C.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler with light drizzle and a temperature of 2°C.
By the afternoon, fog will set in, raising the temperature to 3°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and foggy compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 2°C to 3°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a mix of patchy rain and light snow.
Temperatures will fluctuate between 0°C and 6°C.
