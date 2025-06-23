Conservative Councillor Rachel Buckler has expressed serious concerns over Monmouthshire County Council’s decision to use the Abergavenny Carnegie Library building as a mosque and community centre ahead of a crucial Cabinet meeting.
The decision, made by the cabinet without public involvement, has sparked local concerns and is due to be discussed by the cabinet again tonight (Wednesday) following a call-in.
Cllr Buckler said, “We’ve spoken with residents and there are real worries about the suitability of this site. One even asked me, ‘Is it a joke? Do they know where the library is?’”
“People who’ve chosen to live here from different cultural backgrounds value how harmoniously we coexist. By imposing this decision without community input, the council risks creating division where none existed.”
Cllr Buckler also warned of the climate of fear surrounding the issue:
“We must properly evaluate the local impact of placing a mosque in this setting. Councillor Callard claimed there was no duty to consult, relying solely on a scoring matrix. But the matrix is an aid, not the justification.”
Together with Conservative Cllr Louise Brown and Independent Cllr Simon Howarth, she questioned both the logic and fairness of the process.
“This is a quiet, residential area near vulnerable residents and a busy public house. That such a placement was considered appropriate - without informing residents - beggars belief.”
“No one was told. They simply read about it as a done deal in the Abergavenny Chronicle.”
Cllr Buckler said she didn’t buy the Cabinet’s notion that there was little appeal to other interested parties for the building, and cited that leaving the building open to tender for three weeks in December was the wrong time to present the opportunity.
She also told us that the point-blank refusal by Cllr Callard to consider a public consultation inside a meeting, after the decision to award the lease was called in, was “quite extraordinary.”
“Residents don’t feel they’re being listened to,” she said.
“They are seriously concerned about the parking issue, especially on weekends, when people want to come into town to enjoy the shops and the market and the lack of additional provision in the event the plans go ahead will impede residents.”
“In no shape or form has anyone I have spoken to been anti-muslim or racist, the vast majority of local concern stems from the impact it will have on community and businesses.”
Cllr Buckler said she, along with Cllrs Simon Howarth and Louise Brown, share concerns that the Cabinet will simply go ahead with their plans without due reconsideration.
“We are concerned the cabinet will persevere with their plans to award a 30-year lease to the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association (MMCA),” she said.
“But if we taken this to the full council, there would have been a greater delay to any potential outcome which is unfair on everybody.”
“The current situation is encouraging each group involved in the future of the building to be at odds, which is why we need the full understanding of a public consultation.”
