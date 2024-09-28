This morning in Abergavenny, the area will experience moderate rain with a morning temperature of 12°C.
In the afternoon, the rain will continue, and the temperature will rise slightly to a maximum of 13°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will slightly improve with light rain and a cooler temperature of 11°C.
However, by the afternoon, the rain will persist, maintaining a cool feel throughout the day.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be similar to today, with a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum of 13°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a continuation of rainy weather.
The general trend includes moderate rain with temperatures ranging from 13°C to a slightly warmer 15°C.
