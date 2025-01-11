This morning in Abergavenny, the skies are cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature is a cool 3°C.

As the day progresses into the afternoon, the sky will remain overcast and the temperature will hold steady at 3°C.

Tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly warmer and cloudy with sunny spells, with the temperature rising to 6°C.

By the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will stay at 6°C.

Overall, tomorrow will see a slight increase in temperature, ranging from 6°C in the morning to 6°C in the afternoon.

In the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of cloudy with sunny spells and clear skies.

Temperatures will vary, starting at 6°C and reaching up to 10°C.

Sunny conditions will prevail later, with the temperature peaking at 10°C.

This article was automatically generated