This morning in Abergavenny, the skies are cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature is a cool 3°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the sky will remain overcast and the temperature will hold steady at 3°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly warmer and cloudy with sunny spells, with the temperature rising to 6°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will stay at 6°C.
Overall, tomorrow will see a slight increase in temperature, ranging from 6°C in the morning to 6°C in the afternoon.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of cloudy with sunny spells and clear skies.
Temperatures will vary, starting at 6°C and reaching up to 10°C.
Sunny conditions will prevail later, with the temperature peaking at 10°C.
