This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and cloudy with sunny spells.
The morning temperature is around 7°C.
In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 8°C with overcast skies.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience a cooler start compared to today, with sunny conditions and a morning temperature of 6°C.
As the day progresses, it will remain sunny with the temperature reaching 7°C in the afternoon.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and sunnier, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to 7°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend of cool temperatures and varying conditions, including overcast skies and scattered showers.
Temperatures will fluctuate between 1°C and 5°C.
This article was automatically generated