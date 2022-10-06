Abergavenny school scoops garden award
Subscribe newsletter
An Abergavenny primary school is celebrating after receiving an award in this year’s Wales in Bloom.
Our Lady and St Michael’s RC Primary School had already been shortlisted as one of seven schools in Wales to receive a visit from a national Wales in Bloom Judge, Sue Marie Roberts.
At this year’s awards ceremony which took place recently in Talgarth, Our Lady and St Michael’s came second overall in the School Garden Award, receiving not only an award for their achievements but also £100 of gardening vouchers to support the ongoing development of the school outside area.
Mayor of Abergavenny and OLSM school governor Councillor Tony Konieczny accepted the award at the event which also saw Abergavenny in Bloom receive a Gold medal for the second year, coming second overall by one point in the town category.
OLSM Headteacher Mr Viv Evans said: “This is a fantastic result for the school and is recognition of all the hard work completed by pupils and their families to develop our school grounds.
“We are blessed with wonderful outside areas in our school, but we have now made these areas more purposeful, to support our pupil’s learning and appreciation of the natural environment.”
• OLSM pupils who met the Wales in Bloom Judge during the judging day. The pupils are displaying the Wales in Bloom Schools award and the £100 of gardening vouchers
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |