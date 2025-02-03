Drivers in Abergavenny are being warned of significant disruptions as a series of roadworks will temporarily close key routes in the area over the next several weeks. The planned works are set to impact the A40 Monmouth Road, A465 Eastern Bypass, and the Hardwick Roundabout, with diversions in place for both local and through traffic.
Phase 1: A40 Monmouth Road Closure Starting on the A40 Monmouth Road from the Hardwick Roundabout to the junction with Ysbytty Fields Estate will be closed for two nights. Northbound traffic will be diverted via the A465 to Llanfoist, A4143 Merthyr Road, and back onto the A40. Southbound drivers will follow the reverse route.
Phase 2: A465 Eastern Bypass Disruptions Following that, the A465 Eastern Bypass will see closures for four nights, from its junction with the A40 Gyratory to the B4521. Drivers heading north will be diverted via the A40 and B4521 to Triley to rejoin the A465. Southbound traffic will use the A49 to the A40.
Hardwick Gyratory Closures The Hardwick Gyratory will also be affected in multiple phases, with partial closures starting in Phase 3. For two nights, from the junction with the circulatory carriageway to the island between the A465 and A40, traffic will be diverted via the A40, A4042, and M4, among other routes.
Phase 4 and Phase 5 will bring further partial closures of the roundabout, and diversions will take drivers through surrounding routes like the A40, A4143, and A4042. Notably, drivers for the A465 and the A40 will need to follow alternate routes through Llanfoist and Triley.
Further Phases and Impact on Local Routes Phase 6 will temporarily close part of the A4042 trunk road for two nights, with diversions via the A40 and M4. Additionally, there will be full-scale diversions on the A465 Heads of Valley and A40 Monmouth Road in the later phases, continuing for several more nights.
A series of temporary speed limits will be imposed across the affected areas, with 40mph zones in place on the A465 and A40 in various stretches, as well as a 10mph limit around the Hardwick Roundabout.
Drivers Advised to Plan Ahead All diversions will be clearly signposted, and local authorities advise that drivers allow extra time for their journeys, particularly during peak travel periods. The full works are expected to take several weeks, with the final phase ending in mid April.
For further information on specific closures, diversions, and timing, drivers keep an eye on the Chronicle website at abergavennychronicle.com
For more information about road closures and planning notices in your area visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk