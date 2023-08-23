Two Abergavenny residents left Monmouth Show on Sunday, August 20 with awards.
Simon Meredith and Lily Rogers displayed their craft skills in the Home and Garden section of the show.
Lily won the Young People Cup for her paintings of nature and a pair canoeing.
Simon took home the Craft Cup for his pipe cleaner models of popular characters from movies. The characters included Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid and characters from the Nightmare Before Christmas.
Simon also entered a wooden sculpture carved into a scarecrow selling pear products.