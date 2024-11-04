ON Sunday, November 10, the Abergavenny Royal British Legion and Abergavenny Town Council invites everyone to join the Remembrance Parade and service in Abergavenny.
Participants are asked to muster outside the Town Hall at 10:30am, where the parade will be led by the Borough Band. The procession will move from the Town Hall to the War Memorial for the Remembrance Service and wreath-laying ceremony, which will take place at 11am.
The service will be led by Jeff Pearse and Peter Farthing, with all wreath-laying organisations encouraged to notify the Abergavenny Branch of the Royal British Legion to ensure their participation is included in the roll call.
Following the wreath-laying, the parade will return to the Town Hall, where tea and coffee will be available in the Mayor's Parlour until 1pm. This is an opportunity for the community to come together in reflection and gratitude.
A spokesperson from Abergavenny Town Council added: “We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to AM Discos for providing the PA system for the event, to Gwagle for supplying the necessary power, and to The Media Agency for capturing and covering the day’s proceedings.
“Coverage of the event will be shared on social media pages after the event, ensuring that those unable to attend can still participate in this important commemoration.”
On Monday, November 11, there will be further commemorations to mark Armistice Day. A maroon gun salute will take place at Abergavenny Castle at 11am, whilst another wreath-laying and short service is held at the War Memorial. These acts of remembrance allow the community to honour the sacrifices made by our armed forces, past and present, and to reflect on the freedoms the public enjoy today because of their service.
In collaboration with Abergavenny Royal British Legion branch, Abergavenny Town Council further said, “We hope that the community will join us in these important events, paying tribute to those who gave so much in service of their country.”