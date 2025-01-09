AN 84-year-old Abergavenny man has pleaded guilty to two counts of witness intimidation.
Cardiff Magistrates heard that between May 20 and May 28 of 2024, Stephen Spykerman of Croesonen Park, Abergavenny wrote intimidating letters to Julie McKinney in Barry.
The court heard that the letters were intended to “cause the course of justice to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with.”
Spykerman was granted unconditional bail and the case has been adjourned to February 10 so a pre-sentence report can be compiled on the defendant.