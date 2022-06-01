Abergavenny nurse awarded MBE

A nurse from Abergavenny has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Susan Doheny, who works as the Regional Chief Nurse for South West, NHS England and NHS Improvement, has been awarded the honour for services to nursing.

Since Susan’s appointment in 2016 she has positively led nursing leadership together with professional system development in the South West, and provided exceptional leadership for quality throughout the pandemic, whilst facing unrelenting pressures as Regional System Lead for Testing, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Safeguarding and other key components of response and recovery.

She is the Regional Lead for the Nursing 50k Expansion Programme, working with the Regional Director at Health Education England to establish programme delivery, oversight and support, and has overseen the regional delivery of the Healthcare Support Worker (HCSW) Recruitment and Retention Programme.

Susan also understands the contribution of nurses working outside of traditional settings and is a strong advocate for Social Enterprises / Community Interest Companies.

Susan joins many Welsh people in being recognised with awards in Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours list.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart congratulated those from Wales to be recognised, saying:

“In this special Jubilee year, I am once again inspired by the stories of the many people from across Wales who have deservedly been recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

“As well as honouring people who have excelled in sport and the arts, these awards celebrate individuals who selflessly give back to those around them, both through their work and personal lives. It is heart-warming to see the hugely diverse range of recipients from right across Wales recognised for their commitment to charity, education, community work and health.